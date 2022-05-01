Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Update

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,195,200 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 824,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 569.1 days.

Shares of QBCRF stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $23.60. 1,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

