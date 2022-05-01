Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 92.92% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QUMU. StockNews.com began coverage on Qumu in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

