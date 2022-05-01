Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,601,100 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the March 31st total of 2,546,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,202.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFF remained flat at $$11.39 during midday trading on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RAIFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Raiffeisen Bank International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €36.00 ($38.71) to €14.60 ($15.70) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Raiffeisen Bank International from €33.00 ($35.48) to €16.50 ($17.74) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

