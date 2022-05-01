Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Down 31.1% in April

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,800 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 982,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 891,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $703.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.