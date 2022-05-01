RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Up 46.9% in April

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the March 31st total of 103,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of RNWK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,594. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $23.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.53.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RealNetworks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

