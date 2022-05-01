RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Update

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
RGRX stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.
About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (RGRX)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.