Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.0 days.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $199.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.70. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $186.96 and a fifty-two week high of $246.89.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.