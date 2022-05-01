Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.0 days.
Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $199.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.70. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $186.96 and a fifty-two week high of $246.89.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.