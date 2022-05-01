ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). ReneSola reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ReneSola to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ReneSola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

ReneSola stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $336.20 million, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.66. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ReneSola by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in ReneSola by 101.7% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 334,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

