Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 1st (AHPI, CPRI, FLDM, GALT, GLYC, JOB, LOV, OPGN, TMUS, UMBF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, May 1st:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

