Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 1st (AHPI, CPRI, FLDM, GALT, GLYC, JOB, LOV, OPGN, TMUS, UMBF)

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, May 1st:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

