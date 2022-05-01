Reviewing HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) & Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Direct Digital and HUYA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.17 N/A N/A N/A HUYA $1.78 billion 0.55 $91.57 million $0.37 11.16

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A HUYA 5.09% 5.54% 4.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Direct Digital and HUYA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 HUYA 4 1 4 0 2.00

Direct Digital presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.87%. HUYA has a consensus target price of $9.08, suggesting a potential upside of 119.85%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than HUYA.

Summary

HUYA beats Direct Digital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital (Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About HUYA (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform primarily in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Further, the company provides online advertising, software development, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. As of December 31, 2020, its live streaming content covered approximately 4,000 games. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

