Reviewing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Microvast and Sunrun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $151.98 million 9.81 -$206.48 million N/A N/A Sunrun $1.61 billion 2.59 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -49.95

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -59.31% -32.39% Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Microvast and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50 Sunrun 0 0 16 0 3.00

Microvast presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Sunrun has a consensus price target of $60.79, suggesting a potential upside of 204.23%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Microvast.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunrun beats Microvast on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

