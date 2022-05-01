Reviewing Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Environmental Partners -8.91% N/A -8.87% Nuvei N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and Nuvei’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Environmental Partners $117.32 million 0.04 -$10.60 million ($1.19) -0.35 Nuvei $724.53 million 11.04 $102.29 million N/A N/A

Nuvei has higher revenue and earnings than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cypress Environmental Partners and Nuvei, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvei 0 1 10 0 2.91

Nuvei has a consensus target price of $96.13, indicating a potential upside of 71.93%. Given Nuvei’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvei is more favorable than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuvei beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (Get Rating)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems. This segment also provides various services, such as nondestructive examination, in-line inspection support, pig tracking, survey, data gathering, and supervision of third-party contractors. The PPS segment offers hydrostatic testing, chemical cleaning, water transfer and recycling, pumping, pigging, flushing, filling, dehydration, caliper runs, in-line inspection tool run support, nitrogen purging, and drying services, as well as test documentation and records retention services. The Environmental Services segment owns and operates 9 water treatment facilities with ten environmental protection agency class II injection wells in the Bakken shale region of the Williston Basin in North Dakota. This segment offers treatment, recovery, separation, and disposal of waste byproducts generated during the lifecycle of an oil and natural gas well to protect the environment and drinking water. The company serves owners and operators of pipelines and other infrastructure, public utility or local distribution, pipeline construction, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and trucking companies, as well as third-party purchasers of residual oil. Cypress Environmental Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. in March 2020. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Nuvei (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

