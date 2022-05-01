Reviewing PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) & Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PS Business Parks and Camden Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $438.70 million 11.78 $448.76 million $14.21 13.17 Camden Property Trust $1.14 billion 14.61 $303.91 million $3.37 46.56

PS Business Parks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Camden Property Trust. PS Business Parks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PS Business Parks and Camden Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Camden Property Trust 0 3 12 0 2.80

PS Business Parks currently has a consensus target price of $172.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.85%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus target price of $171.77, indicating a potential upside of 9.48%. Given Camden Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Dividends

PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. PS Business Parks pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden Property Trust pays out 111.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PS Business Parks and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 102.29% 40.75% 21.38% Camden Property Trust 26.58% 7.85% 4.02%

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats PS Business Parks on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states. The Company also held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex and a 98.2% interest in a development of a 411-unit multifamily apartment complex.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993, and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

