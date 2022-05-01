Reviewing Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) & Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 18.83% 17.37% 9.72% Research Solutions -2.78% -17.15% -5.36%

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Research Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.46 billion 5.22 $651.64 million $3.93 28.57 Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.63 -$280,000.00 ($0.03) -63.67

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Akamai Technologies and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 4 9 0 2.57 Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $132.45, suggesting a potential upside of 17.97%. Research Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 170.94%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Research Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and edge compute solutions to enable developers to deploy and distribute code at the edge. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cybersecurity protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Research Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

