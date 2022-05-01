Reviewing Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) & Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) and Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waterdrop and Kering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $503.08 million 11.99 -$247.01 million ($1.20) -1.27 Kering $20.88 billion 3.13 $3.76 billion N/A N/A

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waterdrop and Kering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kering 0 3 9 0 2.75

Waterdrop currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 433.77%. Given Waterdrop’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Kering.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and Kering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop -49.04% -68.93% -28.31% Kering N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kering beats Waterdrop on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterdrop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Kering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Girard-Perregaux, Ulysse Nardin, and Kering Eyewear branded products. It sells its products through stores and e-commerce sites. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,565 stores. Kering SA sells its products in the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

