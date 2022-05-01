Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Down 29.5% in April

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

RVPH stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.08. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentionÂ-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

