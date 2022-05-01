Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) to report $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.56. Robert Half International posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.31. The stock had a trading volume of 744,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,421. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 135,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.