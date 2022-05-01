Robert W. Stallings Acquires 3,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $108,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

