Robert Wares Buys 100,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,936,118 shares in the company, valued at C$20,314,864.90.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$17,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$17,750.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$17,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Robert Wares acquired 156,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$57,905.00.

Shares of CVE OM traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.56. The company had a trading volume of 178,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,461. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.03 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a one year low of C$0.35 and a one year high of C$0.69.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

