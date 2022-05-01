Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Update

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rock Tech Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Rock Tech Lithium stock traded down 0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12 month low of 3.09 and a 12 month high of 7.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.05.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

