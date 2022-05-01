S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,233,900 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the March 31st total of 805,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 830 ($10.58) to GBX 685 ($8.73) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.00.

Shares of SCPPF stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

