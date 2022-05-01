Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SAFRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($161.29) to €140.00 ($150.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Get Safran alerts:

SAFRY stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,024. Safran has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.