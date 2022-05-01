Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Update

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ SGA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.73. 3,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,698. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 10.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the third quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Saga Communications by 15,848.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

