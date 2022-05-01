Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Short Interest Update

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SKAS stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. Saker Aviation Services has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

