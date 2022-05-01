Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKASGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SKAS stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. Saker Aviation Services has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKASGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.