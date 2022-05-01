Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB) Short Interest Down 35.1% in April

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANB opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

