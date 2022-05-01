SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,100 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 273,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 141,188 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
