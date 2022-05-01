Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Up 50.8% in April

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,121,500 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 743,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 373.8 days.

Santos stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Santos has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $6.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

