Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Up 50.8% in April

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,121,500 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 743,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 373.8 days.
Santos stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Santos has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $6.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.
Santos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santos (STOSF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.