Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) to report $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $2.23. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

