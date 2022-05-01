scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07.

SCPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,966 shares in the company, valued at $604,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

