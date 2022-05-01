Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Critical Comparison

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival Co. & and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival Co. & -268.65% -56.97% -14.61% Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Carnival Co. & and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival Co. & 4 7 4 0 2.00 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus target price of $25.77, indicating a potential upside of 48.97%. Given Carnival Co. &’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Carnival Co. & is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Carnival Co. & has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carnival Co. & and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival Co. & $1.91 billion 8.97 -$9.50 billion ($8.30) -2.08 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carnival Co. &.

Summary

Carnival Co. & beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents, tour operators, vacation planners, and websites. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates 87 ships with 223,000 lower berths. Carnival Corporation & plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

