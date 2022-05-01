Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Down 58.1% in April

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the March 31st total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 67,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

Seiko Epson ( OTCMKTS:SEKEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

