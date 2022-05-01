Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Select Sands stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Select Sands has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

