Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Select Sands stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Select Sands has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Select Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)
