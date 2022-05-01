Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SELB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About Selecta Biosciences (Get Rating)
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.
