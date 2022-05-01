Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 374,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

ASAI opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,347,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 271,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares during the last quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth about $4,943,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

