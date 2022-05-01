Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,800 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the March 31st total of 362,800 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $452,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,056 shares of company stock worth $1,151,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $6,066,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 634.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.
SRTS traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 86,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,230. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $117.62 million, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.30.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
