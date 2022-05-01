SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 53.2% in April

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SGS has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.
SGS Company Profile (Get Rating)
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.
