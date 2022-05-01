SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 53.2% in April

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SGS has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,150.00.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

