Short Interest in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Decreases By 31.7%

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LBPS opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. 4D pharma has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4D pharma stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of 4D pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the United Kingdom. The company develops therapeutic candidates, including MRx0518 for the treatment of cancer and immune-oncology diseases; MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma; MRx0029 and MRx0005 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

