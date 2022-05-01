Short Interest in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expands By 49.1%

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the March 31st total of 791,300 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.48. 195,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,970. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $159.57 and a 1-year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $626,012,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,126,000 after buying an additional 118,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,943,000 after buying an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $93,889,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after buying an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.