Short Interest in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Increases By 39.3%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the March 31st total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Affimed by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Affimed by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Affimed by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

AFMD stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.20. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.55.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affimed (Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

