Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Increases By 45.3%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of NYSE MITT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 180,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,286. The stock has a market cap of $181.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 141.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 14.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 200.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 107,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $3,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

