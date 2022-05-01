Short Interest in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Rises By 48.6%

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

AMT traded down $11.16 on Friday, reaching $241.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

