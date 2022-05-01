Short Interest in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Grows By 40.6%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,100 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 548,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,990,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 325,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter worth $4,461,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical (Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.