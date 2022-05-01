Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Decreases By 35.7%

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 308,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $5,200,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $1,354,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $1,600,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Argo Blockchain from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Compass Point increased their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

ARBK stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

