Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Declines By 36.3%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $132,000. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARDS stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.24.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.51). On average, analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

