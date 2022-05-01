Short Interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Drops By 38.0%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 566,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $41.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $271.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -676.92%.

AY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

