Short Interest in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Grows By 42.3%

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the March 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,499,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after buying an additional 127,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,091,000 after buying an additional 182,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AVB traded down $12.02 on Friday, reaching $227.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,747. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 47.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

