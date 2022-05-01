Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declines By 36.5%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the March 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $322,000.

Shares of BGT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,459. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $14.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

