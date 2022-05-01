Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Drops By 37.4%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the March 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:BTT traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,363. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,216,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

