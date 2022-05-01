Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Drops By 37.4%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the March 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:BTT traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,363. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
