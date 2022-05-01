Short Interest in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Declines By 29.3%

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMAQW opened at $0.14 on Friday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.68.

