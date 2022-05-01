Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Decreases By 33.5%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWAY. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrainsWay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 116,510 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 329,007 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

